Euronav Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 42,883 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,340% compared to the average daily volume of 2,977 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Euronav by 1,308.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,551,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Euronav by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Euronav stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

