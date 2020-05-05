Evensky & Katz LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 376.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,845 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 1.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. 327,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,747. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

