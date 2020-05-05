Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $160.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.