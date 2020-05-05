Evensky & Katz LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,643,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,467 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 25.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 1.29% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $159,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. 1,353,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.