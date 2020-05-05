Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.19-0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.76). The company issued revenue guidance of $261.5-263.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.95 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.19–0.16 EPS.

Everbridge stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,743. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.62.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $2,002,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,629. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

