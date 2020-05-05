EverGreenCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $253,823.41 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $253,823.41 and approximately $12.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00889307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030386 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00265891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00163880 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001718 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,266,866 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

