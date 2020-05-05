Exchange Income (EIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Exchange Income to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.35 million.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of TSE:EIF traded up C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.79. The company had a trading volume of 109,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $927.32 million and a PE ratio of 10.83. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$46.10.

EIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.