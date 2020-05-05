Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,872 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 20,293 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,761 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 366,558 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,931 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 310,609 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

