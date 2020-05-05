Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $81.64.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

