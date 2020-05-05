Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $285.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. On average, analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XOG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

