Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.