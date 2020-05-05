Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.