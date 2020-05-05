Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

XOM stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

