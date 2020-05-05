F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

FNB stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,930. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

