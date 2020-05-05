Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.01. 195,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,873. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $143,731.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

