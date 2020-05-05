Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Lowered to $59.00 at B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

NYSE:FN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. 474,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $572,471. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fabrinet by 120.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.