Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $585.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day moving average of $193.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.