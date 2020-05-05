Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.07. 2,025,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,278,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

