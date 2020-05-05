Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.75 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 96.23% from the stock’s previous close.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$800.00 to C$500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$600.00 to C$450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock traded down C$10.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$344.48. 83,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of C$332.82 and a 12 month high of C$662.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$408.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$547.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$20.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$20.24 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 46.2299965 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$519.50, for a total value of C$1,129,920.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,308,625.55. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 5,000 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$544,935. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $415,120.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

