Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 225 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

FMAO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $258.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.25. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.1% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 82,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.