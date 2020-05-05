Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Lowered to $198.00 at CSFB

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CSFB from $205.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.91.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.60. 187,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $180.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.