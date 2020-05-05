Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $87,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after acquiring an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.95. 3,103,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,981. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

