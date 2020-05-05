Financial Analysis: Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) vs. Templeton Dragon Fund (NASDAQ:TDF)

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Solar Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Templeton Dragon Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Solar Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Capital and Templeton Dragon Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Capital $154.71 million 3.88 $56.02 million $1.71 8.30 Templeton Dragon Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Dragon Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Capital and Templeton Dragon Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Capital 36.21% 7.86% 4.04% Templeton Dragon Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solar Capital and Templeton Dragon Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86 Templeton Dragon Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Capital presently has a consensus target price of $19.92, indicating a potential upside of 40.36%. Given Solar Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solar Capital is more favorable than Templeton Dragon Fund.

Risk & Volatility

Solar Capital has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Templeton Dragon Fund has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Solar Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Templeton Dragon Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Solar Capital pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Solar Capital beats Templeton Dragon Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis focusing on factors like growth prospects, competitive positions in export markets, technologies, research and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, returns on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. It is actively managed. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. was formed on September 20, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

