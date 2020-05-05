Financial Comparison: Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) vs. AU Optronics (NASDAQ:AUO)

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) and Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Cypress Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42% Cypress Semiconductor 1.83% 15.83% 9.20%

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cypress Semiconductor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cypress Semiconductor pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AU Optronics has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AU Optronics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.23 $433.98 million $0.34 7.09 Cypress Semiconductor $2.21 billion 4.04 $40.43 million $0.82 29.05

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Semiconductor. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AU Optronics and Cypress Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cypress Semiconductor 0 9 2 0 2.18

Cypress Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $22.10, suggesting a potential downside of 7.22%. Given Cypress Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cypress Semiconductor is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing and sale support of TFT-LCD modules, as well as sale support of solar-related products; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, liquid crystal products, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; IP related business; design, development and sales of software and hardware for health care industry; manufacture, assembly, and sale of automotive parts; manufacture and sale of motorized treadmills; and planning, design, and development of construction for environmental protection and related project management. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nonvolatile SRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and other specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handset, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, computation, and medical markets. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force directly to original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

