FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON COG opened at GBX 21 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. Cambridge Cognition has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.80.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

