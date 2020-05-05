First American Trust FSB Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,921.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,547.27.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

