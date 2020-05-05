First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FRBA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 49,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,287. The firm has a market cap of $142.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Bank had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

