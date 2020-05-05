First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.46. First Busey reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $96.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million. First Busey had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Robin N. Elliott acquired 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Busey by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 87,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,804 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

BUSE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 165,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,491. The company has a market cap of $965.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. First Busey has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

