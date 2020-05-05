First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will announce sales of $486.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.40 million and the lowest is $478.50 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $461.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Horizon National.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

FHN opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Horizon National by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Horizon National by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in First Horizon National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon National (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.