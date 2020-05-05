First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,480,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,848,596 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.08% of First Horizon National worth $52,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 10.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 294,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 5.5% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 214,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in First Horizon National by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in First Horizon National by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 175,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,158.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon National stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. 5,390,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

