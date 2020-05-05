First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens raised First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. 263,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,521. First Horizon National has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after buying an additional 852,162 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

