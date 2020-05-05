First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $11,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

