First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 474.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.