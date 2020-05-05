First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 987.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

