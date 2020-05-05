First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 681.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,775,000 after buying an additional 72,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 176,243 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 269,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. 8,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.