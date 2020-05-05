FirstBlood Reaches Market Cap of $8.36 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $70,561.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, ZB.COM and OKEx. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, Livecoin, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

