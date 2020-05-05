FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $397,142.08 and $782.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.02309971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00189280 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000179 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

