Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.33. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

FLO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 1,530,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,881. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,708,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 17,323.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,508,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,684 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 720,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 549,450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,211,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 517,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 457,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

