FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.05-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.FMC also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.74 EPS.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,119. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.86.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.12.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.