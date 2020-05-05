FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.05-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.12.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

