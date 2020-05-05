FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.05-6.70 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.12.

FMC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,119. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

