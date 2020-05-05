FOAM Market Capitalization Tops $3.63 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One FOAM token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $8,438.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,281,043 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

