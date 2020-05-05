Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,834,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 489,418 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Ford Motor worth $33,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 69,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 224,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,094 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

