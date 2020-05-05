Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $299,461.05 in Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40.

FTNT stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.56. 1,163,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,264. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

