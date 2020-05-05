Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get FOX alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth $2,470,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $226,593,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $4,172,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $4,199,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.51. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.