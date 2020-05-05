Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,579 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FOX worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $226,593,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,353,000. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,916,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,022,000 after acquiring an additional 656,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after acquiring an additional 362,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

