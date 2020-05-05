FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,624. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.