Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) to Issue GBX 0.65 Dividend

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FRAN traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98.50 ($1.30). The company had a trading volume of 11,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 million and a P/E ratio of 28.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.11. Franchise Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 77.10 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 153 ($2.01).

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

