Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Franklin Resources worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 266,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 51,677 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.