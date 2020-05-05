Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSP. Robert W. Baird cut Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of FSP stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 313,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,050. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.